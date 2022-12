videoDetails

Deshhit- Watch today's special show on Russia and Ukraine War

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 12:53 AM IST

The war started in February 2022 in Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine had witnessed devastation and death this year. Russian President Vladimir Putin was collectively boycotted by Western countries. But neither Ukraine nor Russia is ready to back down. Right now this war is still going on. Watch today's special show on Desshit on Russia and Ukraine war.