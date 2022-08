Deshhit: What did Ghulam Nabi Azad say about his proximity to PM Modi?

On 26 August, Ghulam Nabi Azad had resigned from the Congress by writing a five-page letter. Three days later today he answered the questions of the media.

| Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 10:18 PM IST

