Deshhit: Who will grant shelter to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa?

The situation in Sri Lanka is continuously deteriorating. After capturing the PM's office, the protesters have now started marching to the Parliament House. In such a situation, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has escaped from the country. Will this escape reduce the troubles for Gotabaya? Probably not, because Maldives has refused to grant shelter Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

|Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 10:58 PM IST
