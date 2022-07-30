NewsVideos

Deshhit : Why are the ruling and the opposition party angry with the Governor Koshyari's statement?

Politics continues in Maharashtra on the statement of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The discussion of the Governor's statement is not only on behalf of the opposition, but the people of the ruling party are also angry with his statement. After Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also reacted to the Governor's statement. He has said that I do not agree with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remarks regarding Mumbai.

|Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 11:34 PM IST
Politics continues in Maharashtra on the statement of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The discussion of the Governor's statement is not only on behalf of the opposition, but the people of the ruling party are also angry with his statement. After Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also reacted to the Governor's statement. He has said that I do not agree with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remarks regarding Mumbai.

All Videos

CWG 2022: Zee News exclusive conversation with Mirabai Chanu after winning gold
12:24
CWG 2022: Zee News exclusive conversation with Mirabai Chanu after winning gold
Mirabai Chanu clinches India's 1st gold medal of Commonwealth Games 2022
9:59
Mirabai Chanu clinches India's 1st gold medal of Commonwealth Games 2022
Agenda India Ka: Government Schools in Bihar & Jharkhand observe Friday as weekly holiday
35:19
Agenda India Ka: Government Schools in Bihar & Jharkhand observe Friday as weekly holiday
Huge amount of cash found from a car bearing MLA's name plate
4:21
Huge amount of cash found from a car bearing MLA's name plate
DNA: Non-Stop News; July 30, 2022
8:21
DNA: Non-Stop News; July 30, 2022

Trending Videos

12:24
CWG 2022: Zee News exclusive conversation with Mirabai Chanu after winning gold
9:59
Mirabai Chanu clinches India's 1st gold medal of Commonwealth Games 2022
35:19
Agenda India Ka: Government Schools in Bihar & Jharkhand observe Friday as weekly holiday
4:21
Huge amount of cash found from a car bearing MLA's name plate
8:21
DNA: Non-Stop News; July 30, 2022
bhagat singh koshyari on maharashtra,bhagat singh koshyari news,bhagat singh koshyari statement,bhagat singh koshyari controversial statement,bhagat singh koshyari today news,bhagat singh koshyari latest speech,Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari,bhagat singh koshyari speech,bhagat singh koshyari latest news,Bhagat Singh Koshiyari,bhagat singh koshyari governor,who is bhagat singh koshyari,bhagat singh koshyari gujarat,bhagat singh koshyari today speech,Eknath Shinde,