हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Deshhit: Why did Shehbaz Sharif remember India?
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Dec 28, 2022, 12:31 AM IST
Shehbaz Sharif came in place of Imran Khan in Pakistan but the fate of Pakistan did not change. The beggar's stamp on Pakistan has become more solid.
×
All Videos
20:5
DNA: Terrorist attacks by TTP in Pakistan!
24:53
DNA: Why is every student in Kota worried?
3:17
DNA: When the national anthem 'Jana-Gana-Mana' was sung for the first time in 1911
16:39
DNA: Why did China come to Unlock from Zero Policy?
6:32
DNA: 'Icy bomb' attack on America
Trending Videos
20:5
DNA: Terrorist attacks by TTP in Pakistan!
24:53
DNA: Why is every student in Kota worried?
3:17
DNA: When the national anthem 'Jana-Gana-Mana' was sung for the first time in 1911
16:39
DNA: Why did China come to Unlock from Zero Policy?
6:32
DNA: 'Icy bomb' attack on America
Shehbaz Sharif,PM Shehbaz Sharif,Shahbaz Sharif,Shehbaz Sharif News,shahbaz sharif latest news,PM Shahbaz Sharif,shahbaz sharif news,shahbaz sharif new pakistan prime minister,Nawaz Sharif,pm shehbaz sharif news,pm shehbaz sharif speech,pm shehbaz sharif lahore,Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif,imran khan vs shehbaz sharif,shehbaz sharif speech today,shehbaz sharif today,shehbaz sharif latest,shehbaz sharif speech,