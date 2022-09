Deshhit: Why so much anger over Gandhi's Ram?

| Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 01:29 AM IST

There is a controversy about singing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram Bhajan. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has accused the BJP of running the agenda of Hindutva in the Valley. The big question is why the furor over Gandhi's Ram?