Deshhit: Will Nitish Kumar tie up with Lalu Yadav's party?

Once again the political game of breaking the old alliance and creating a new equation has started in Bihar. Seeing the attitude of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, political pundits have started predicting that he can part ways from NDA at any time. And he may go away with RJD again.

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 11:48 PM IST

