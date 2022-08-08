NewsVideos

Deshhit: Will Nitish Kumar tie up with Lalu Yadav's party?

Once again the political game of breaking the old alliance and creating a new equation has started in Bihar. Seeing the attitude of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, political pundits have started predicting that he can part ways from NDA at any time. And he may go away with RJD again.

|Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 11:48 PM IST
Once again the political game of breaking the old alliance and creating a new equation has started in Bihar. Seeing the attitude of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, political pundits have started predicting that he can part ways from NDA at any time. And he may go away with RJD again.

All Videos

Bronze Medallist Divya Kakran lashes out on Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter
Bronze Medallist Divya Kakran lashes out on Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter
Ten Members from Sri Lanka’s 2022 CWG Contingent Vanished
Ten Members from Sri Lanka’s 2022 CWG Contingent Vanished
Speculations of rift in NDA intensifies
4:39
Speculations of rift in NDA intensifies
DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?
16:51
DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?
DNA: Analysis of political tears over arrest of suspected ISIS helper caught from Batla House area
20:23
DNA: Analysis of political tears over arrest of suspected ISIS helper caught from Batla House area

Trending Videos

Bronze Medallist Divya Kakran lashes out on Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter
Ten Members from Sri Lanka’s 2022 CWG Contingent Vanished
4:39
Speculations of rift in NDA intensifies
16:51
DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?
20:23
DNA: Analysis of political tears over arrest of suspected ISIS helper caught from Batla House area
Deshhit,Nitish Kumar,Nitish kumar news,CM Nitish Kumar,Bihar CM Nitish Kumar,nitish kumar latest news,nitish kumar vs rcp singh,nitish kumar vs bjp,nitish kumar wit RJD,nitish kumar sonia gandhi,nitish kumar big news,nitish kumar bihar leave bjp alliance,pm modi nitish kumar,bihar nitish kumar news,nitish kumar news today,Nitish Kumar government,rcp singh attack nitish kumar,nitish kumar dials sonia gandhi,