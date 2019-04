Despite lacking basic facilities, people of this West Bengal village never skipped voting

Bhutia Basti village in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district suffers from acute water scarcity and don’t have access to health care. This, however, has not demotivated the residents from leaving their homes to vote in large numbers since the independence. The current strength of Bhutia Basti is 107 people from 33 families which somehow lead their lives despite all the adversities they face.