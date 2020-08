Devotees Start Thronging Vaishno Devi Shrine as Authorities Reopen Religious Place

Pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine near Katra is scheduled to start from Sunday (August 16) with a cap of only 2,000 pilgrims during the first week. Of the 2,000 pilgrims, 1900 will be from Jammu and Kashmir and 100 will be from outside the Union Territory.