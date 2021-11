Devotees take dip as a part of the rituals during Chhath puja

The toxic white foam is back on the Yamuna river in Delhi. It's in the same polluted waters that devotees are taking a dip as a part of the rituals during Chhath puja completely unaware of the water posing a major threat to their heath. Dumping of untreated sewage, industrial effluents and garbage waste are some of the causes of its pollution. Civic agencies on Wednesday installed bamboo nets and sprinkled water to dissipate froth.