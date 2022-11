DG Sandeep Goel transferred from Tihar Jail after conman's Rs 10 crore 'extortion allegations'

| Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 05:24 PM IST

DG of Tihar Jail Sandeep Goyal has been removed. Taking action in the matter of providing facilities to Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Satyendra Jain in Tihar Jail, DG Sandeep Goyal has been removed.