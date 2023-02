videoDetails

Digvijaya Singh raises question on Pulwama attack,says, 'Attack happened due to negligence of agencies'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 11:04 AM IST

Congress' leader Digvijay Singh has once again raised questions on Pulwama attack. On the fourth anniversary of Pulwama attack, he tweeted that 'the attack took place due to the negligence of intelligence agencies'.