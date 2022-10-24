NewsVideos

Diwali 2022: PM Modi in the land of might and bravery

|Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 05:09 PM IST
Like every year, PM Modi carried forward the tradition of celebrating Diwali with soldiers this time too. PM celebrated Diwali with Arm Forces in Kargil today.

Diwali 2022: Head of the country among soldiers
PM Modi boosts enthusiasm of soldiers on Diwali
PM Modi Diwali: PM's shout from the border, outcry among enemies
Zee News' special offer 'Shri Ram Sammelan' on the auspicious occasion of Diwali
