हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Diwali 2022: PM Modi in the land of might and bravery
|
Updated:
Oct 24, 2022, 05:09 PM IST
Like every year, PM Modi carried forward the tradition of celebrating Diwali with soldiers this time too. PM celebrated Diwali with Arm Forces in Kargil today.
×
All Videos
7:35
Diwali 2022: Head of the country among soldiers
4:27
PM Modi boosts enthusiasm of soldiers on Diwali
Max Verstappen Wins US Grand Prix, Red Bull Take Constructors' Title
3:51
PM Modi Diwali: PM's shout from the border, outcry among enemies
27:19
Zee News' special offer 'Shri Ram Sammelan' on the auspicious occasion of Diwali
Trending Videos
7:35
Diwali 2022: Head of the country among soldiers
4:27
PM Modi boosts enthusiasm of soldiers on Diwali
Max Verstappen Wins US Grand Prix, Red Bull Take Constructors' Title
3:51
PM Modi Diwali: PM's shout from the border, outcry among enemies
27:19
Zee News' special offer 'Shri Ram Sammelan' on the auspicious occasion of Diwali
Like every year,PM Modi carried forward the tradition of celebrating Diwali with soldiers this time too. PM celebrated Diwali with Arm Forces in Kargil today.,