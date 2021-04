DNA: 102 years of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre took place on April 13, 1919, when Brigadier-General Dyer ordered British troops to fire with their rifles at a crowd of unarmed Indian civilians at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.