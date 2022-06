DNA: 19 killed in building collapse in Mumbai's Kurla

There has been a major accident in Maharashtra, in which 19 people died. But unfortunately, the leaders and MLAs of Maharashtra are more concerned about saving or forming their government instead of this incident.

| Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 12:20 AM IST

There has been a major accident in Maharashtra, in which 19 people died. But unfortunately, the leaders and MLAs of Maharashtra are more concerned about saving or forming their government instead of this incident.