videoDetails

DNA: 9 months with Jain, 2 days with Manish?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 11:32 PM IST

Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by the CBI in the liquor policy scam, has resigned within two days. So on the other hand, Satyendar Jain, who has been lodged in Tihar Jail for 9 months, has also resigned today. Arvind Kejriwal has also accepted the resignation of both the ministers of the Delhi government.