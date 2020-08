DNA: After ED's interrogation Rhea Chakraborty reaches Santacruz police station, Asks for police security

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was questioned for over 10 hours by the CBI today in connection with the death of her friend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has been summoned to appear for questioning again. After her, today's interrogation Rhea went to Santacruz police station to ask for security from the police station and then reached home.