DNA: Allahabad HC official suspended for taking bribe using QR code

| Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 11:14 PM IST

A video has come of the employee of Allahabad High Court Justice Ajit Singh. Jamadar Rajendra Kumar has pasted the QR CODE of UPI on his clothes. In this video, two people are standing in front of Rajendra Kumar and they are scanning the QR CODE. As soon as this news reached the Chief Justice, he suspended Jamadar Rajendra Kumar.