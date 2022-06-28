NewsVideos

DNA: American President Joe Biden excited to greet PM Modi

It is discussed that India is becoming a 'Vishwa Guru', but today you understand through a picture how India's power is increasing in the world. This picture has come from Germany where US President Joe Biden is looking excited to shake hands with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

|Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 12:24 AM IST
