DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370

Terrorism has not been completely under control in Kashmir yet and unemployment is still a big problem in Kashmir. Target killing has challenged the law and order situation in Kashmir. There are a lot of challenges but amid these challenges, the biggest truth among all is that our Kashmir is changing and the living example of this is the increasing tourism in Kashmir.

|Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 12:20 AM IST
