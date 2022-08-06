DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
Terrorism has not been completely under control in Kashmir yet and unemployment is still a big problem in Kashmir. Target killing has challenged the law and order situation in Kashmir. There are a lot of challenges but amid these challenges, the biggest truth among all is that our Kashmir is changing and the living example of this is the increasing tourism in Kashmir.
