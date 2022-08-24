DNA: Analysis of Apple's love for India

Apple, the world's leading maker of smart phones and other gadgets, will now produce its new iPhone in India as well. According to a report, Apple will also make its upcoming iPhone 14 in India. Apple manufactures more than 90% of its products in China but due to the policies of China, now Apple is giving importance to India.

| Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 12:24 AM IST

