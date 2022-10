DNA: Analysis of Delhi's polluted air

| Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 11:40 PM IST

The tension of Delhiites is now that this pollution after Diwali is going to trouble them a lot in the coming days. If any action against this would have been taken in the beginning, no such situation would have arrived. But discussion on this serious issue of pollution begins only at the time of Diwali and firecracker ban is being considered.