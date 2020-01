DNA: Analysis of 'filmy promotion' on the name of protest in JNU

Actress Deepika Padukone reached JNU on Tuesday evening and showed solidarity with the students to protest against the recent violence on campus. She was seen standing with the students at the Sabarmati T-point. So, was this really a demonstration of support against the violence that took place a few days ago, or just a film promotion? #DNA #SudhirChaudhary #JNUProtests #DeepikaPadukone #JNUStudents #JNUViolence #ZeeNews