DNA Analysis of life-threatening negligence of Kanika in 'Corona period'

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who returned to India from a visit to Britain about 10 days ago, has tested positive for Coronavirus. On reaching Lucknow, Kanika attended a lavish party with her friends and family at a five-star hotel in Lucknow. The party was hosted by top interior designer Adil Ahmed, nephew of Akbar Ahmed Dumpy.