DNA: Analysis of Lottery Business in India

| Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 11:24 PM IST

An auto driver Anoop from Kerala has won a prize of Rs 25 crore in the lottery. The story of Anoop winning the lottery is like the script of a blockbuster film. That's why today DNA will tell you the full story of Anoop winning the lottery as well as analyze the lottery business in India.