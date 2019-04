DNA analysis of PM Modi's mega roadshow in Varanasi

DNA analysis of PM Modi's mega roadshow in Varanasi. PM Modi, after holding a mega roadshow in Varanasi ahead of his nomination tomorrow, attended 'Ganga Aarti' at Dashashwamedh Ghat. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP chief Amit Shah, party UP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey were also present at the ghat along with the Prime Minister. Watch this video to know more.