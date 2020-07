DNA analysis of Supreme Court's order on Liquor home delivery

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed petition filed by Maharashtra Wine Merchants Association against the home delivery of liquor in Pune and Nasik. It is to be noted that home delivery of liquor was allowed in view of the COVID-19 lockdown. Daily News and Analysis (DNA) hosted by Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, brings to you analysis of the top news of the day. In this segment of DNA, we analyse the Supreme Court's order on Liquor home delivery.