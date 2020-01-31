हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DNA analysis of violence against Zee News

During the coverage of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests near Sukhdev Vihar metro station in Delhi Zee News team was attacked by protesters. Zee News senior reporter Jitendra Sharma and his associate Neeraj Gaur arrived at Sukhdev Vihar metro station in Delhi to cover the ongoing anti-CAA protests along with cameraperson Qamar Khan when they were heckled and assaulted by the protesters from Jamia area of Delhi. In this segment of DNA, we bring to you a detailed analysis of recent violence against Zee News.

Jan 31, 2020, 01:04 AM IST

