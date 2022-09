DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?

After Gyanvapi Masjid in Ayodhya, Mathura and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, now the case of Jama Masjid Shamsi of Budaun has reached the court. In this matter, the district court of Budaun has also started hearing.

| Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 11:52 PM IST

