DNA: Biden in Ukraine..what in America's 'mind'?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 11:14 PM IST

About 360 days ago, Russia had attacked its neighboring country Ukraine. With the beginning of the attack, most of the world's countries and defense experts had assumed that Ukraine would not be able to last long in front of Russia's huge army and tremendous military power. Even though this war will enter the second year on February 24, but for Russia to enter Kiev still seems far-fetched.