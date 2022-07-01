NewsVideos

DNA: Big decision to ban single-use plastic

Just imagine what will happen if the government says that from tomorrow onwards you will not be able to throw out any plastic waste. So in such a situation, the plastic that you use every day will start getting collected in your house and in a few years, your house will be filled with plastic waste. Now the question is why are we saying this?

|Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 12:42 AM IST
Just imagine what will happen if the government says that from tomorrow onwards you will not be able to throw out any plastic waste. So in such a situation, the plastic that you use every day will start getting collected in your house and in a few years, your house will be filled with plastic waste. Now the question is why are we saying this?

All Videos

Deshhit: Why Devendra Fadnavis agreed for the post of Maharashtra Deputy CM?
25:8
Deshhit: Why Devendra Fadnavis agreed for the post of Maharashtra Deputy CM?
Deshhit: Eknath Shinde's journey from an auto driver to Maharashtra CM
20:55
Deshhit: Eknath Shinde's journey from an auto driver to Maharashtra CM
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- What can India learn from France?
2:57
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- What can India learn from France?
DNA: Pakistan's link with Kanhaiya Lal's murder?
3:17
DNA: Pakistan's link with Kanhaiya Lal's murder?
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Terrorism also has a religion?
15:26
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Terrorism also has a religion?

Trending Videos

25:8
Deshhit: Why Devendra Fadnavis agreed for the post of Maharashtra Deputy CM?
20:55
Deshhit: Eknath Shinde's journey from an auto driver to Maharashtra CM
2:57
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- What can India learn from France?
3:17
DNA: Pakistan's link with Kanhaiya Lal's murder?
15:26
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Terrorism also has a religion?
DNA Video,Plastic ban,single use plastic ban,plastic bag ban,plastic ban in india,Plastic,single use plastic ban in india,plastic ban india,impact of single use plastic ban in india,Ban on plastic,Single-use plastic,single-use plastic ban,plastic ban news,india plastic ban,Single use plastic,Plastic pollution,ban on single use plastic,bengal plastic ban,single-use plastics ban,ban single-use plastics,Kolkata plastic ban,Plastic Straw Ban,DNA,plastic effect on enviornment,