DNA: Bihar minister Surendra Yadav's absurd statement on Indian Army

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 11:28 PM IST

In Bihar's Nitish Kumar government, Cooperation Minister Surendra Yadav has given an absurd statement on the army. Opposing the Agniveer scheme, Minister Surendra Yadav did not hesitate to make indecent remarks about the Indian Army. Surendra Yadav used abusive words for the army.