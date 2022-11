DNA Breaking: BCCI's decision after defeat in T-20 WC

| Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

After the Indian cricket team's defeat in the T20 World Cup, the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) decided to remove all the selectors of the team. Chetan Sharma, Sunil Joshi, Debasish Mohanty and Harvinder Singh have been dropped.