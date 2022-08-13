NewsVideos

DNA Breaking: Salman Rushdie attacked before delivering lecture in New York

Salman Rushdie has been attacked in New York. Salman Rushdie has been in controversy over his books, but he has now been targeted. Salman Rushdie was going to give a lecture in New York and amid this a man reached the stage and attacked him.

|Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 12:42 AM IST
