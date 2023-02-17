NewsVideos
DNA Breaking: Terrorists attack on Police Headquarters in Karachi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
Terrorists attack the police headquarters in Karachi, Pakistan. Encounter between terrorists and police continues.

