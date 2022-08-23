NewsVideos

DNA: Caste certificate for God too?

The biggest poison that causes division in Hindu society is casteism. And now even Gods are being wrapped in the maze of casteism. JNU Vice Chancellor Shanti Shree Dhuli Padi Pandit said in a program that none of the Gods were Brahmins but the highest caste among Gods was Kshatriyas.

Aug 23, 2022
