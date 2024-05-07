Advertisement
Fish Rain Down In Iran: First-Of-its-Kind Phenomenon Stuns Social Media, Amazes Netizens In Viral Video

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 07, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
Fish rain, an unusual event, landed in the Yasuj region of Iran on Monday during an outbreak of heavy downpours, generating shock on social media. Videos that recorded the bizarre occurrence quickly grew viral. In the video, live, squirming fish are seen falling from the sky, giving a feeling that they were just taken out of the ocean. A photographer records the incredible setting, capturing the aquatic creatures falling and even picking one up off the ground to illustrate how vibrant they are in the midst of the crazy rain.

