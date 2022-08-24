DNA: CBI's 'strength test' against Lalu Yadav

Today in Bihar, JDU and RJD were conducting a power test in the assembly, while on the other hand the CBI and ED were conducting raids at 42 places in the country. CBI teams had reached 25 locations of five big leaders of RJD in Bihar only.

| Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 11:44 PM IST

