DNA: CCTV analysis of 'barbarity' of dogs in Hyderabad

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 11:46 PM IST

A four-year-old was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Hyderabad. That innocent kept on screaming, crying and the dogs kept on scratching him and tearing his body apart till the innocent did not die.