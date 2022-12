videoDetails

DNA : Coronavirus Backfires China's Zero Covid Policy

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 12:04 AM IST

The condition in China is getting worse due to Corona. Long queues of patients have started in the Chinese hospital. A video of a woman has surfaced from China. In which she is breathing heavily. The beds in Chinese hospitals are full and patients are seen forced to lie on the ground.