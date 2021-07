DNA: Cricketer Yashpal Sharma taught the real meaning of success without publicity

India's 1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma, who was lauded as a middle-order batsman at the peak of his skills, died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday. He was known for his courageous attitude and his stroke-filled half-century in the 1983 semi-final against England at Old Trafford will be etched in the memories of the cricket fans forever.