DNA: Delhi Police van carrying Shraddha murder accused Aftab Poonawala attacked

|Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 11:02 PM IST
Today some people attacked the van of Shraddha murder accused Aftab Poonawala with a sword. The police have taken some of the attackers into custody. This attack took place when the Delhi Police had taken Aftab to the FSL building. As soon as the van reached, the ambushers overtook their car and made it stand in front of the police van. After this, the attacker took out a sword and pointed it at the police officers present in the van. In response, the police officer also took out the pistol and came in the position of aerial firing.

