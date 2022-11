DNA: Disrespect by politicians of the family of the rape victim in Lakhimpur Kheri

| Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 11:44 PM IST

There is no dearth of such leaders in the country who do not miss any opportunity to get their photographs clicked or printed. After the rape of two sisters in Lakhimpur Kheri, the checks given by Congress party leaders to the family in the brutal murder case have bounced. In the case, the police have registered a case for check bounce. At the same time, the families suffering from check bounce are angry.