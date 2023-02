videoDetails

The price of hard work of a farmer is two pennies..

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 12:02 AM IST

An ugly joke has happened with a farmer from Maharashtra. Farmer Rajendra Tukaram Chavan went to Solapur Mandi to sell his 512 kg onion crop. Farmer Tukaram got a check of Rs.2 for selling his crop. He is a resident of Borgaon village in Barshi taluka of Solapur district.