videoDetails

DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 11:16 PM IST

Recently, Zee News revealed that there has been a cyber attack on the e-mail server of the Ministry of External Affairs. After disclosing this, now along with the Ministry of External Affairs, other security agencies of the country have also been alerted.