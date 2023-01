videoDetails

DNA: E-mail server of Ministry of External Affairs hacked after AIIMS

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 11:48 PM IST

The server of AIIMS has hacked a few days ago. After this now the e-mail data of the Ministry of External Affairs of India has also been hacked. Now the Ministry of External Affairs itself has also confirmed the cyber attack. After this the central agencies are now probing the hacked e-mail data of the Ministry of External Affairs.