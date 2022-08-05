DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!

Congress today celebrated Black Friday regarding inflation, during which all Congress leaders and MPs were detained. Today the issue of inflation arose, but the sad thing is that the focus was not on 'inflation' but on the black clothes of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and their leaders.

Aug 05, 2022

