NewsVideos

DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!

Congress today celebrated Black Friday regarding inflation, during which all Congress leaders and MPs were detained. Today the issue of inflation arose, but the sad thing is that the focus was not on 'inflation' but on the black clothes of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and their leaders.

|Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 11:50 PM IST
Congress today celebrated Black Friday regarding inflation, during which all Congress leaders and MPs were detained. Today the issue of inflation arose, but the sad thing is that the focus was not on 'inflation' but on the black clothes of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and their leaders.

All Videos

DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
9:45
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
8:50
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
Justice NV Ramana is about to retire. Who will be the next CJI? How is a CJI appointed?
Justice NV Ramana is about to retire. Who will be the next CJI? How is a CJI appointed?
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
12:2
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!
4:2
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!

Trending Videos

9:45
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
8:50
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
Justice NV Ramana is about to retire. Who will be the next CJI? How is a CJI appointed?
12:2
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
4:2
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!
DNA Video,Congress protest,Congress,congress protest on inflation,congress protest against inflation,congress mps protest,congress protest live,congress protest news,Congress protests,congress workers protest,congress protests across the country,congress party protest video,anti inflation congress protest,congres protest,live congress protest,congress protest update,congress protest in jaipur,Congress protest against ED,congress protest on unemployment,Rahul Gandhi,