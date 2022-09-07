NewsVideos

DNA: Fake 'Maggi Masala' gang busted

Different spices are used to make the food tasty. Spices of different companies are also available in the market. One such spice is Maggi Masala. Maggi masala is used in making vegetables. In this DNA report, see how fake Maggi masala is being sold indiscriminately.

Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 11:46 PM IST
