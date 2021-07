DNA: Farmers movement is crushing the shoe industry?

Out of all the non-leather shoes made in India, 60% of the shoes are produced in Bahadurgarh. But due to the farmers' movement, their production has come down to only 10% now. So far this business has suffered a loss of more than 20 thousand crores. And now those running this industry fear that if the farmers do not move away from the Tikri border, then this entire industry will be occupied by Chinese companies.