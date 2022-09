DNA: 'Gandhian analysis' of Mehbooba's radical thinking

| Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 11:18 PM IST

Mehbooba Mufti has shared a video of a government school. In this video, school children are singing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram', a prayer sung in a meeting of Mahatma Gandhi. In this prayer, Mehbooba Mufti discovered her favorite political agenda, Hindu-Muslim. Mehbooba Mufti claims that singing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in schools in Jammu and Kashmir hurts the sentiments of the Muslim community.